PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday

  • The Premier would meet members of the party’s parliamentary group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.
  • PM Imran Khan would also hold meeting with Senate candidates from KP province.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Peshawar on Monday to preparations from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate elections.

As per details, during the visit, the Premier would meet members of the party’s parliamentary group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

“PM Imran Khan will personally address reservations over the nominations of candidates for the Senate elections from KP,” ARY News citing its sours reported.

Khan would also review strategy for the elections and coordination with other political parties, it added.

PM Imran Khan would also hold meeting with Senate candidates from KP province. The prime minister would also be presented with an inquiry report regarding causes of loss in Nowshera by-polls.

Pakistan Peshawar PTI Imran Khan Senate elections

