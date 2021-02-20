ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

SAPM Sultan urges elderly citizens to register for next COVID-19 vaccination phase

  • "Now that we have expected arrival of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, all those 60 years of age and older are now requested to begin registration," he tweeted.
  • More than 52700 health workers have been vaccinated across Pakistan with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Feb 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan Dr Faisal Sultan has urged all those 60 years of age and older to begin their registration for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that since Pakistan is expected to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, he requests all those who are 60 years and above to register by sending a message to 1166 with their CNIC. "You will receive a reply with instructions on next steps," Dr Sultan tweeted.

In another tweet, the SAPM requested all nurses, dentists, doctors, pharmacists, allied health professionals to register. He also urged those in direct contact with patients that is security, receptionists, porters, cashiers, cleaning staff, ambulance drivers to also resister themselves. Vaccination of those who register in this category will start in March.

Since it began its coronavirus vaccination on February 4, more than 52700 health workers have been vaccinated across Pakistan with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

