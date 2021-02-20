ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

PPP supports controversial census, says Kamal

Recorder Report 20 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Friday said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was so furious over the arrest of PML-N leader Captain Safdar, that he contacted the Army Chief and talked to the Prime Minister on the matter, but he did not get bothered over the approval of wrong census of Karachi.

The reason is obvious, because PPP supports this controversial census as it is well aware of the fact that if the census is carried out accurately, PPP's rule in Sindh will come to an end forever.

Kamal said once the correct census is done, whoever wins from Karachi, will be in a clear position to form the government in Sindh. PTI has 14 MNA and 25 MPA seats from Karachi, but the Prime Minister by approving the controversial census from his cabinet has stabbed Karachi on its back.

He expressed these views while addressing the protest demonstration organized by his party at Liaquatabad No. 10.

He further said that there is no country in the world where the descendants of the founding fathers of the nation have to take to streets for their accurate head count.

Despite being the economic lifeline of Pakistan, Karachi is destitute. Nadra has issued 24 million Karachi identity cards, he added.

"According to former President Asif Ali Zardari, we are 30 million. The Chief Justice said we are 30 million. Recognizing the current census will destroy Karachi's generations. PTI has stabbed the people of Karachi in the back by recognizing this census. Its ally, the MQM, campaigned for 7 million missing persons in the general elections, he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

