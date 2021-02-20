ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Osama Satti murder case: Indictment of five accused of ATS on March 5

Fazal Sher 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday fixed March 5 for indictment of five accused police personnel of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested in the Osama Satti murder case. ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, set March 5 for indictment of the five accused after investigation officer (IO) of the case filed charge-sheet before the court. The court also ordered to provide copies of the charge-sheet to the five accused including Mudassir, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The accused shot dead Satti on January 2 on the Srinagar Highway, after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post-mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times. The ATC administrative judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, transferred the case to ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand, and he will hear the case.

The case against the accused was registered under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and sections 302, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). In the first information report (FIR), lodged on the complaint of the victim's father, Nadeem Satti, it was claimed that his son was killed after proper planning which was an act of terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Anti Terrorism Court ATS Osama Satti murder case

