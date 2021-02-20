Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 19, 2021).
================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================
MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 10,000 5.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.40
Shaffi Securities Attock Refinery 500 222.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 222.50
Creative Cap. Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 10,000 12.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 12.60
Rafi Sec. Ghani Global Glass 2,000 16.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 16.50
Sherman Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 160,000 126.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 126.00
Adam Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 5,000 39.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 39.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 2,000 106.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 106.00
Topline Sec. Nishat Mills 5,000 122.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 122.00
JS Global Cap. Telecard Ltd. 10,000 8.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 8.57
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 3,000 127.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 127.90
================================================================================
Total Turnover 207,500
================================================================================
