KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (February 19, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ MRA Sec. Agritech Ltd. 10,000 5.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 5.40 Shaffi Securities Attock Refinery 500 222.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 222.50 Creative Cap. Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 10,000 12.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 12.60 Rafi Sec. Ghani Global Glass 2,000 16.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 16.50 Sherman Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 160,000 126.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 126.00 Adam Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 5,000 39.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 39.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 2,000 106.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 106.00 Topline Sec. Nishat Mills 5,000 122.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 122.00 JS Global Cap. Telecard Ltd. 10,000 8.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 8.57 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 3,000 127.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 127.90 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 207,500 ================================================================================

