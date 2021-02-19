ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Gold-Price drop boosts India buying, lifts premiums to 8-mth high

  • India premiums jump to $7 an ounce versus $5 last week.
  • Activity resuming slowly in China after holiday.
  • Premiums on silver products rising exponentially- dealer.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

Physical gold demand in India this week surged as local prices dropped to their lowest levels since June last year, with buying expected to pick up in other Asian centres after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday week.

In India, dealers were charging a premium of up to $7 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest in eight months. Last week they were charging a premium of up to $5 inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies.

"Sales are robust. People are buying coins, bars and jewellery because of price correction," said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant based in the southern city of Hyderabad.

On Friday, local gold futures fell to 45,861 rupees per 10 grams, the lowest level since June 2020.

Supplies are limited but demand is robust from jewellers, who are keen to build inventory for the festival and wedding season, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

Gold demand in China, the world's biggest bullion consumer, is expected to rise after the Chinese New Year celebrations. Customers were charged premiums of $5-$8 an ounce over benchmark spot rates, unchanged from last week's prices.

In Singapore, premiums were charged in the range of $1-$2 an ounce on gold, dealers said.

In Hong Kong, gold was sold between a discount of $4 and a premium of $1.5 as the market remained quiet, dealers said.

Japanese dealers said they charged premiums between $0.50 and $1, unchanged from last week, as physical gold demand remained strong on lower local prices.

Demand for physical silver also outstripped production, dealers in multiple hubs said.

"Demand for silver is tight because refiners cannot shift production overnight," said Joshua Rotbart at dealers J. Rotbart & Co, adding that premiums on silver products are going up exponentially.

gold market gold price gold export Physical gold demand in India

Gold-Price drop boosts India buying, lifts premiums to 8-mth high

