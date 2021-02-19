ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns

  • “The more pressure is applied, the more difficult it gets to find a political solution,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

Iran’s latest moves jeopardize a return of the United States to the nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday.

“The more pressure is applied, the more difficult it gets to find a political solution,” Maas said.

Talks “are being significantly complicated at the moment because Iran obviously does not seek de-escalation but escalation - and this is playing with fire.”

Iran said on Monday it will block snap inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog from next week if other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal do not uphold their obligations, a challenge to U.S. President Joe Biden’s hope of reviving the accord.

