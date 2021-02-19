ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Opinion

PTI govt still clueless

Beena Khan 19 Feb 2021

It is quite interesting to note that the incumbent PTI government has finally acknowledged the fact that the prices of essential items have increased in recent days and weeks. It seems to have generously conceded the argument that the common man has been adversely affected by the price hike. This has been ‘ascertained’ from information minister Shibli Faraz’s talk with media persons following a federal cabinet’s meeting held on Wednesday.

In other words, the government has made it clear that it has failed to arrest the rise in prices of various items. Admitting the profundity of the situation or reality is a praiseworthy step. But this is not enough. The government, which has completed the first half of its five-year tenure, still appears to be clueless about how to deal with the issue of price hike; it hasn’t learnt the ropes as yet. Its approach to country’s economy is hardly different from its predecessors’ – PML-N and PPP.

Beena Khan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shibli Faraz PPP PTI PMLN

Beena Khan

