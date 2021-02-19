ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Japanese shares slip

Reuters 19 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average inched lower on Thursday as investors tuned cautions about the sustainability of a recent rally above the 30,000 level, though sharp gains in Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing limited the decline.

The Nikkei 225 index settled down 0.19% at 30,236.09, reversing earlier gain, while the broader Topix fell 1% to 1,941.91.

Earlier this week, the Nikkei reclaimed the 30,000 level for the first time since 1990 amid growing expectations of an economic rebound.

Optimism surrounding the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in Japan boosted ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, which climbed 0.8% and 0.85%, respectively.

Chip-related shares fell after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight. Japan’s Nidec fell 2.18%, Renesas Electronics slipped 2.51% and Advantest declined 3.67%.

The stocks that lost the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Hitachi, which fell 3.48%, followed by Mizuho Financial Group, losing 2.24%.

The top percentage losers in the Nikkei index were Mazda Motor, down 6.28%, followed by Hino Motors, losing 5.43%, and Screen Holdings, which fell 5.26%.

There were 38 advancers on the Nikkei index against 181 decliners.—Reuters

