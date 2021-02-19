ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
Business & Finance

Trade talks to help explore investment chances: Swedish envoy

Recorder Report Updated 19 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Appreciating the improved ranking of Pakistan in World Bank index, Ease of Doing Business (EODB), ambassador of Sweden Henrik Persson said on Thursday that in future, business communities of both the countries would get more opportunities to connect and start bilateral negotiations on trade and investment.

“Joint ventures between the private sectors of the two countries in dairy, technical education, environment, telecom, renewable energy and other potential areas will strengthen trade & economic ties besides transfer of technology,” Henrik Persson said while addressing a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) today.

The LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that Sweden should import more from Pakistan to create a win-win situation for both the countries. The government has recently put in place a policy framework for the manufacturing of mobile phones and electric vehicles with the aim of enhancing the manufacturing base of the country especially in the field of hi-tech products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

EODB Swedish envoy World Bank index Henrik Persson

