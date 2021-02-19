ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-polio campaign: DC praises Rotary Club for spreading awareness

Recorder Report 19 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo has said that the performance of Rotary Club in providing awareness about better health and polio campaign in an area like Tharparkar is commendable as better health is the key to a healthy society.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation from Rotary Club Karachi Greek at Darbar Hall Mithi.

The delegation of Rotary Club Karachi Greek was led by Rotarian Muhammad Owais while the delegation included Salahuddin Kharal, Dr Harji Lal Project Manager Help, Rotary Club Tharparkar President Harish Kumar Sooni, Rotarian Advocate Mama Mukesh, Rotarian Dr Lekhraj Darzi and other members.

On the occasion, Muhammad Owais and Salahuddin Kharal of Rotary Club Karachi Greek assured Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo that the Rotary Club would extend all possible cooperation for health awareness among the people of Tharparkar and said that polio would be eradicated in Tharparkar. The Rotary Club will continue to play an active role in the campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tharparkar Anti polio campaign Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo Rotary Club Karachi Greek

Anti-polio campaign: DC praises Rotary Club for spreading awareness

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Punjab construction projects: Activities ‘worth’ Rs1.77trn to be generated, PM told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.