Anti-polio campaign: DC praises Rotary Club for spreading awareness

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo has said that the performance of Rotary Club in providing awareness about better health and polio campaign in an area like Tharparkar is commendable as better health is the key to a healthy society.

He expressed these views while meeting with a delegation from Rotary Club Karachi Greek at Darbar Hall Mithi.

The delegation of Rotary Club Karachi Greek was led by Rotarian Muhammad Owais while the delegation included Salahuddin Kharal, Dr Harji Lal Project Manager Help, Rotary Club Tharparkar President Harish Kumar Sooni, Rotarian Advocate Mama Mukesh, Rotarian Dr Lekhraj Darzi and other members.

On the occasion, Muhammad Owais and Salahuddin Kharal of Rotary Club Karachi Greek assured Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo that the Rotary Club would extend all possible cooperation for health awareness among the people of Tharparkar and said that polio would be eradicated in Tharparkar. The Rotary Club will continue to play an active role in the campaign.

