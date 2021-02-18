TSX futures drop as vaccine rollout delays weigh

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as slower rollouts of coronavirus vaccines dampened hopes of swift economic recovery and offset a slew of positive earnings updates.

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of countries, including its southern neighbor, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure.

March quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% lower at 18,374.78 on Wednesday.

Dow e-minis were down 77 points, or 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 102.5 points, or 0.75%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday that more than doubled, helped by a jump in gold prices due to coronavirus-induced economic uncertainty.

Canada's Teck Resources, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, powered by a buoyant copper business on higher prices of the metal.

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 13% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for kitchenware, tools and seasonal products during the COVID-19 pandemic.