ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
TSX futures drop as vaccine rollout delays weigh

  • The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% lower at 18,374.78 on Wednesday.
  • Dow e-minis were down 77 points, or 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 102.5 points, or 0.75%.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as slower rollouts of coronavirus vaccines dampened hopes of swift economic recovery and offset a slew of positive earnings updates.

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of countries, including its southern neighbor, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure.

March quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% lower at 18,374.78 on Wednesday.

Dow e-minis were down 77 points, or 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 102.5 points, or 0.75%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday that more than doubled, helped by a jump in gold prices due to coronavirus-induced economic uncertainty.

Canada's Teck Resources, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, powered by a buoyant copper business on higher prices of the metal.

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 13% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for kitchenware, tools and seasonal products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

