Coronaviris claims 24 more lives, 516 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The coronavirus pandemic claimed another 24 precious lives in the last 24 hours while 516 new virus cases were reported on Thursday across Punjab taking the death toll to 5,138 across province so far.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 165,716.

The P&SHD confirmed that 288 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 21 in Sheikhupura, one in Nankana Sahib, 29 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Jhelum, 9 in Gujranwala, 12 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 28 in Gujrat, 23 in Faisalabad,11 in Toba Tek Singh,one in Chiniot, nine in Sargodha,three in Mianwali, four in Bhakkar, 12 in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Muzaffargarh, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Rahimyar Khan,10 in Okara, one in Pakpattan and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,147,352 tests for COVID-19 so far while 153,644 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.