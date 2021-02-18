Turkish consumer confidence rises to 84.5 points in February

ISTANBUL: Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 84.5 points in February from 83.3 points a month earlier, Turkish Statistics Institute data showed on Thursday, climbing for the second consecutive month.

Measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic brought the economy to a near standstill in April, when consumer confidence plunged. The index dropped 2.2% in November as Turkey re-introduced some measures and was flat in December before rebounding this year.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.