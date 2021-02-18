Shanghai copper nears decade high on demand optimism, supply concerns

Copper prices jumped on Thursday to their highest in nearly a decade as top metals consumer China returned from a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, with brightening global demand prospects and supply concerns underpinning the market.

Upbeat US data, including retail sales, signs the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative stance and hopes for further US stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift global recovery, which bodes well for metals demand.

Most-traded March copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 5.3% to 63,210 yuan ($9,787.86) a tonne by 0700 GMT, after earlier advancing to 63,290 yuan, a level not seen since September 2011.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2.4% to $8,595 a tonne, its strongest since April 2012, resuming its rally after a modest pullback in the previous session.

"Copper could still rise above $9,000 a tonne on strong Chinese demand and falling inventories," ANZ senior commodity strategists said in a note.