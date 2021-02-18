ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kuwait plans to shorten oil supply deals for some Asian buyers

  • Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals was another Indian refiner looking to boost contract volumes, seeking a 14% uplift to 40,000 bpd while raising optional purchase volumes to 15,000 bpd from 10,000 bpd in 2020/21.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: Oil producer Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) is in talks to shorten its annual supply deals with some customers in India and Japan to nine months this year to meet demand from its new refinery, sources close the matter told Reuters.

At a meeting with Indian refiners this month, KPC officials said the state-run company's next oil supply contracts with Indian buyers would run from April to December, the sources said, rather than to March 2022.

The fourth-biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it would assess the situation in over October and November before committing supplies for the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.

The proposed change follows a decision by Iraq, OPEC's second-biggest producer, to cut its oil exports to India this year to comply with OPEC quotas just as Indian refiners ramp up output to meet a demand uplift as the world's third-largest crude importer emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

KPC's 615,000 barrel per day Al-Zour refinery, the country's fourth, is due to start operating towards the end of the year, turning the nation into one of the biggest fuel producers in the region, the sources said.

"The company is aligning and arranging its contracts with customers as domestic demand will rise early next year. To avoid making any full-year commitment, KPC has cut the contract duration to nine months," said one of the sources, adding that KPC will again sign 12-month contracts from April 2022.

KPC did not respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment.

SUPPLY SQUEEZE

Indian refiners had planned to ramp up imports of Kuwaiti oil this year after Iraq cut term supplies of its Basra Light grade this year, the sources said.

Bharat Petroleum Corp has sought a 25% increase in its KPC supplies to 60,000 bpd with an option to buy an additional 50,000 bpd for 2021/22. The company had an option to buy 28,000 bpd in this financial year to March 31, the sources said.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals was another Indian refiner looking to boost contract volumes, seeking a 14% uplift to 40,000 bpd while raising optional purchase volumes to 15,000 bpd from 10,000 bpd in 2020/21.

Indian Oil Corp, meanwhile, wants to cut its contract volume to 100,000 bpd from 120,000 bpd but seeks to raise optional volumes to 50,000 from 30,000 bpd.

The three refiners did not respond to Reuters' emailed requests for comment. The refiners and KPC are still negotiating volumes under the new supply deals while a Japanese refiner is in talks over the duration of its contract, the sources added.

OPEC Oil Petroleum Exporting Countries KPC Kuwait Petroleum Corp

Kuwait plans to shorten oil supply deals for some Asian buyers

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters