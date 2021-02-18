ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia employment rises in Jan as economy emerges from lockdowns

  • "However, the number of employed people who worked zero hours in early January in the capital cities also reflects some ongoing effects of recent lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne," Jarvis noted.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: Australian employment rose for a fourth straight month in January and the jobless rate fell by more than expected, an encouraging sign for the economic outlook after authorities were able to largely curb coronavirus outbreaks.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed employment rose a net 29,100 in January, on top of a 50,000 gain in December.

The jobless rate dropped to 6.4%, from 6.6%, better than market forecasts of 6.5% and down from a peak of 7.5% in July.

Employment has now rebounded 813,000 since May, leaving it 59,000 short of the level seen in March before much of the economy was shut down.

The gains were almost entirely led by the southeastern state of Victoria, which emerged from a lengthy virus lockdown late last-year.

"While January labour force is largely a Victorian story, the overall picture remains encouraging," said Su-Lin Ong, Sydney-based economist for RBC.

"Nevertheless, ongoing sustained above-average growth and employment generation will be needed to absorb excess capacity" and push the unemployment rate lower, Ong added.

"Until that is in sight, the RBA is likely to err on the side of more rather than less accommodation."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has declared lowering unemployment a "national priority", promising to keep policy accommodative for as long as is needed to boost jobs, growth and inflation.

Among its monetary stimulus measures, the central bank has slashed interest rates to near zero and launched a A$200 billion ($78 billion) bond-buying program.

That, together with a A$300 billion fiscal stimulus plan, is bearing fruit, prompting the RBA to upgrade Australia's economic outlook earlier this month.

Thursday's gain in jobs contrasted with a 4.9% decline in seasonally adjusted hours worked as "more people than usual" took annual leave over the summer, said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS.

"However, the number of employed people who worked zero hours in early January in the capital cities also reflects some ongoing effects of recent lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne," Jarvis noted.

While Australia has largely controlled the coronavirus within its borders, small outbreaks have occurred in the country's biggest cities from quarantine hotels, resulting in short lockdowns.

lockdown Reserve Bank of Australia Australian Bureau of Statistics RBC Australian employment Bjorn Jarvis

Australia employment rises in Jan as economy emerges from lockdowns

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters