ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat prices slip for second day as US cold weather fears ease

  • Strong demand continues to drive soybean prices higher.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid on Thursday for a second straight session as concerns eased about crop losses from recent cold weather across the United States. Soybeans rose on the back of strong demand, while corn was largely unchanged.

"There have been worries about cold weather damage to the US winter crop but snow cover in some of the areas could have prevented the damage," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% to $6.47-1/4 a bushel by 0340 GMT, after closing 1.4% lower in the previous session. It had gained more than 3% on Tuesday.

Soybeans gained 0.2% to $13.86-1/4 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $5.53 a bushel.

Wheat is under pressure from forecasts that called for temperatures to moderate in the Plains winter wheat belt over the next two weeks.

The market is now awaiting US acreage and usage forecasts expected from the US Department of Agriculture's annual two-day outlook forum, which starts on Thursday.

In South America, more rainfall is expected in parts of Brazil in the week ahead, but soy harvesting is still expected to progress, while showers could ease dryness in Argentina.

Strong demand continues to drive soybean prices higher.

US soybean processors marked their second-largest monthly crush on record in January, the latest in a string of historically active months of soy processing, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday, net buyers of soymeal and roughly even in corn, traders said.

Soybeans Chicago wheat Chicago Board of Trade Phin Ziebell

Wheat prices slip for second day as US cold weather fears ease

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters