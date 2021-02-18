ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.47%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.48%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.44%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FCCL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
HUBC 86.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KAPCO 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
PAEL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.66%)
PRL 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 40.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
TRG 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.67%)
UNITY 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -20.24 (-0.4%)
BR30 25,695 Decreased By ▼ -48.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,682 Decreased By ▼ -86.36 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,506 Decreased By ▼ -54.98 (-0.28%)
Hong Kong stocks retreat after rally

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 1.16 percent, or 361.11 points, to 30,723.83.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday's morning session sharply lower on profit-taking after a seven-day rally, with traders also worried prices might have risen too quickly.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.16 percent, or 361.11 points, to 30,723.83.

