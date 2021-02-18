Markets
Hong Kong stocks retreat after rally
- The Hang Seng Index fell 1.16 percent, or 361.11 points, to 30,723.83.
18 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday's morning session sharply lower on profit-taking after a seven-day rally, with traders also worried prices might have risen too quickly.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.16 percent, or 361.11 points, to 30,723.83.
