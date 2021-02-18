CBOT corn futures up

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures closed higher on Tuesday, following strength in wheat futures tied to extreme cold in the US Plains over a three-day holiday weekend, traders said.

CBOT March corn settled up 13-1/2 cents at $5.52-1/4 per bushel.

Chart support noted at the contract’s 20-day moving average of $5.38.

Robust export demand lent support. The US Department of Agriculture reported export inspections of US corn in the latest week at 1,322,412 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 1,000,000 to 1,400,000 tonnes.—Reuters