ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Asia’s gasoline and naphtha crack rises

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline and naphtha cracks both strengthened on Tuesday. The gasoline crack rose for a second...
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s gasoline and naphtha cracks both strengthened on Tuesday.

The gasoline crack rose for a second straight session to $4.37 per barrel, the highest since Feb. 8, from $3.31 per barrel a day earlier.

The naphtha crack rebounded to $92.15 per tonne, compared with $90.2 per tonne in the previous session.

Total naphtha flows into Asia for February have been notionally assessed at 5.5-5.6 million metric tonnes (mt), edging down by 6% from January’s revised total of 5.9-6 million mt and also lower compared with 2020’s monthly average of 5.8 million mt, assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

One gasoline deal. No naphtha deal.

Fuji Oil Co Ltd has restarted the 143,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sodegaura oil refinery after an earthquake on Saturday forced it to shut down, a spokesman for the Japanese refiner said on Tuesday. Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co has shut a 190,000-barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, shortly after it was hit by an earthquake, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Japan’s naphtha imports for the petrochemical sector fell 7 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday.

imports gasoline CDU Fuji Oil Co Ltd petrochemical sector

