ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Gold falls to over 2-month low on rising yields, dollar

  • US gold futures fell 1.3% to $1,776.40.
  • Growing optimism for a $1.9 trillion US stimulus plan and rising inflation expectations supported benchmark Treasury yields, which in turn pushed the dollar to a more than one-week peak.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

Gold extended its slide to a fifth session, dipping to an over two-month low on Wednesday as bets for an economic recovery boosted the dollar and benchmark Treasury yields.

Investors also awaited policy cues from the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's January meeting.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,778.61 per ounce by 10:28 a.m. EST (1528 GMT), having hit its lowest since Nov. 30 at $1,773.32 earlier.

US gold futures fell 1.3% to $1,776.40.

"The US economy is expected to slowly recover," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Optimism over the pandemic and 'herd immunity', is being shown in a slightly firm dollar and in the 10-year yields, which rose to their highest since February 2020, Meger added.

Growing optimism for a $1.9 trillion US stimulus plan and rising inflation expectations supported benchmark Treasury yields, which in turn pushed the dollar to a more than one-week peak.

Breakeven inflation, a measure of expected inflation, is at its highest since August 2014 at 2.2%.

While gold is considered an inflation hedge likely spurred by widespread stimulus, higher yields have challenged that status since they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

But gold could come back into favour once other currencies start to outperform the US dollar later this year, said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Fed's end-January monetary policy meeting are due at 1900 GMT.

The Fed has been consistent in stating it will continue to be accommodative, but "I don't think we are going to see anything in the statement that we don't already know," High Ridge's Meger said.

Auto-catalyst platinum fell 1.8% to $1,239.20 an ounce, well below Tuesday's high of $1,336.50, a peak since September 2014. Palladium declined 0.6% to $2,369.00, while silver eased 0.7% to $27.03.

Gold falls to over 2-month low on rising yields, dollar

