World
Britain's Prince Philip does not have COVID, royal source says
- Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, walking in unaided, after feeling unwell for a short period. The Queen remains at Windsor Castle in England.
17 Feb 2021
LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip does not have COVID-19 and his admission to hospital on Tuesday evening was precautionary and not an emergency admission, a royal source said.
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, walking in unaided, after feeling unwell for a short period.
