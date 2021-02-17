World
India committed to bring natural gas under GST, says PM Modi
- He said India was spending 7.5 trillion rupees ($103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure.
17 Feb 2021
NEW DELHI: India is committed to bring natural gas into the goods and services tax regime to make prices cheaper and uniform across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
He said India was spending 7.5 trillion rupees ($103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure.
Senate polls reference hearing: Vote cannot be secret forever, SC tells ECP
India committed to bring natural gas under GST, says PM Modi
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments