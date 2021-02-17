NCOC asks frontline healthcare workers to register themselves for anti Covid vaccine

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has asked all frontline healthcare workers to register themselves for anti Covid vaccine administration in their respective areas.

Chairing its meeting, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said all efforts will be made for the safety and protection of healthcare workers so that they can work with same commitment to save precious lives.

Anti Covid vaccine has been administered to 32860 frontline health workers in Sindh, 15494 in Punjab, 1639 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1013 in Gilgit Baltistan, 651 in Azad Kashmir, 859 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 252 in Balochistan.