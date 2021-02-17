ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
Fake degree case: Former PPP senator Yasmeen Shah gets two-year jail term

  • The court imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Yasmeen Shah
  • Former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza had filed a petition against Yasmeen
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Feb 2021

(Karachi) A sessions court has awarded two-year jail sentence to former Pakistan Peoples Party senator Yasmeen Shah in a fake degree case, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Shah was taken into custody following the pronouncement of the verdict and shifted to District Jail Hyderabad where she will serve her prison term. The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on her.

Former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza had filed a petition against Yasmeen.

Yasmeen Shah is the wife of former Sindh minister Syed Pappu Shah. She was elected senator on PML-Q ticket in 2003 while in 2015 Pappu Shah and his wife Yasmeen Shah quit the party and joined the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The ECP had disqualified Yasmeen Shah in the fake degree case and ordered her to withdraw all the privileges from her.

The ECP had then filed a reference in the District and Sessions Court Badin regarding the fake degree.

Earlier, in its detailed verdict, the ECP pointed out that Yasmeen had submitted a fake Bachelor of Arts degree at the time she was elected senator in 2003.

A five-member bench of the polls supervisory body headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard the case. The bench cancelled the notification through which Yasmeen was declared a senator.

