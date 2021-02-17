ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
BOP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DGKC 138.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.23%)
EPCL 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.37%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.25%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUBC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
JSCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.38%)
KAPCO 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.31%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
SNGP 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
TRG 126.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,033 Decreased By ▼ -13.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,753 Decreased By ▼ -152.18 (-0.59%)
KSE100 46,806 Decreased By ▼ -61.76 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,574 Decreased By ▼ -45.42 (-0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

  • Imran says it is our responsibility to determine the losses and benefits the young generations could face in the next 20 years
  • Environmental pollution is reducing the life span of a human being up to 11 years in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar: PM
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Spring Tree Plantation drive in Islamabad on Wednesday, local media reported.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said that the government is committed to make Pakistan green and bring a positive change and improve lives of the young generation.

He said that it is our responsibility to determine the losses and benefits the young generations could face in the next 20 years. The hazards of deforesting could be easily seen in Lahore, he added.

Imran highlighted that Lahore and Peshawar were referred to as garden cities but now the people there are most affected by the pollution. He pointed out that environmental pollution is reducing the life span of a human being up to 11 years in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

He said in the last 20 years, at least 70 percent of trees were cut down in Lahore. The government spotted 50 localities to establish urban forests in the next 10 years in Lahore, he stated.

PM Khan said that tree plantation will be launched on 20 more sites of the federal capital and urged the youth to play their role efficiently for the betterment of the country’s future. The government will promote eco-friendly steps along with youth, however, all nationals should also step forward to make efforts for the improvement of the environment.

The premier said that planting trees and establishing forests is our need to secure the country’s future as Pakistan is among 10 countries facing extreme dangers of climate change.

"It is our target to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan after completing the plantation of one billion trees across the country," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan environmental pollution green cover one billion trees plantation 2021 Spring Tree Plantation drive eco friendly steps

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters