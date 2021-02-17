PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the Spring Tree Plantation drive in Islamabad on Wednesday, local media reported.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier said that the government is committed to make Pakistan green and bring a positive change and improve lives of the young generation.

He said that it is our responsibility to determine the losses and benefits the young generations could face in the next 20 years. The hazards of deforesting could be easily seen in Lahore, he added.

Imran highlighted that Lahore and Peshawar were referred to as garden cities but now the people there are most affected by the pollution. He pointed out that environmental pollution is reducing the life span of a human being up to 11 years in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

He said in the last 20 years, at least 70 percent of trees were cut down in Lahore. The government spotted 50 localities to establish urban forests in the next 10 years in Lahore, he stated.

PM Khan said that tree plantation will be launched on 20 more sites of the federal capital and urged the youth to play their role efficiently for the betterment of the country’s future. The government will promote eco-friendly steps along with youth, however, all nationals should also step forward to make efforts for the improvement of the environment.

The premier said that planting trees and establishing forests is our need to secure the country’s future as Pakistan is among 10 countries facing extreme dangers of climate change.

"It is our target to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan after completing the plantation of one billion trees across the country," he said.