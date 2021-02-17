ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 98.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
BOP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-2.4%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.35%)
FCCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.19%)
FFBL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
JSCL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.54%)
KAPCO 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.21%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.34%)
PIBTL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
POWER 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 92.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.25%)
PRL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.81%)
TRG 126.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.4%)
UNITY 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,041 Decreased By ▼ -5 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,825 Decreased By ▼ -79.55 (-0.31%)
KSE100 46,853 Decreased By ▼ -15.44 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,590 Decreased By ▼ -29.23 (-0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold to test support at $1,783

  • Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,783 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,761.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which may either end around $1,783 or extend to $1,726. Given that the bounce triggered by $1,783 has been almost reversed, the wave C is unlikely to complete around this level.

Driven by a strong bearish momentum, gold is still unlikely to break $1,783 in its current attempt. Most likely, it will pause around this level and bounce moderately before finally overcoming this barrier.

Resistance is at $1,801, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,818. On the daily chart, gold has cleared a support at $1,805. It may fall into the range of $1,724-$1,769. Eventually, the metal could fall to $1,651.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Silver Spot gold soyabean

Spot gold to test support at $1,783

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters