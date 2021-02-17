‘Govt wants PIA to further strengthen its operations in Afghanistan’

ISLAMABAD: The government wants the PIA to further strengthen its operations in Afghanistan. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, during his one-day official visit to Kabul said that the PIA is working on expanding the operations.

During the visit, he met with Afghan officials, civil aviation companies, and trade associations. Arshad Malik also met Dr Qasim Wafaizada, Chief of Afghanistan Civil Aviation.

Both agreed to increase air connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The PIA requested to increase flights to Kabul and approve flights from Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The Afghanistan Aviation chief called on the PIA to play a role in boosting medical tourism in Pakistan as well. The meeting also discussed the promotion of cargo. CEO PIA Arshad Malik also visited the PIA office to keep a check on the PIA service. CEO PIA emphasised on the promotion and marketing in the city. He said the PIA should advertise in Kabul too.

The CEO also met with the heads of the Afghan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The meeting focused on promoting trade links, cargo and tourism, and developing medical tourism products.

Afterwards, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik arrived at the Pakistan Embassy. He met with Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed, Consul General and other diplomatic staff. He also urged to obtain guarantee visas for the PIA passengers.

