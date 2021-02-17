ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares hover near one-year highs

Reuters 17 Feb 2021

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European shares hovered near one-year highs on Tuesday as investors bet a bumper US stimulus package will power global economic growth this year, while Glencore led a rally among mining stocks after reinstating its dividend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% after jumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020.

A 3.8% rise in shares of Glencore helped the European mining index climb to a near 10-year high, while energy stocks were lifted by stronger oil prices.

The UK’s FTSE 100 led gains among regional bourses, with financial stocks jumping on hopes that a swift roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines would lift the economy out of a deep pandemic-induced slump.

Germany’s DAX, on the other hand, was flat ahead of data that is likely to show investor sentiment remained tepid in February.

The benchmark STOXX 600 is on course to log its third monthly gain in four as investors pile into sectors such as mining, energy, banks and industrial goods, which underperformed the broader market last year following a coronavirus-driven crash in March.

Investor focus later in the day will be on a flash reading of the euro zone’s fourth-quarter GDP estimate, with economists in a Reuters poll expecting the economy to have contracted 5.1% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, a better-than-expected quarterly European earnings scorecard has raised expectations of a swifter business recovery this year.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies to have dropped 18.2%, compared with an estimate of 26.8% on Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings are expected to rebound by 41% in the first quarter of 2021.

Miner BHP Group rose about 1% after posting its best first-half profit in seven years and declaring a record interim dividend, while Swiss dental implant maker Straumann jumped 2.9% on reporting higher quarterly organic revenue.—Reuters

European shares COVID19 BHP Group investors Glencore European STOXX 600

European shares hover near one-year highs

Hafeez describes it as ‘a good development’

NRPs maintaining RDAs: Simplified tax regime unveiled

Import of sugar by TCP: Cabinet grants PPRA exemption ‘in national interest’

Millions struggle without power as cold snap grips US

Article 218(3) of Constitution: SC asks CEC to file ‘elaborate’ statement

Taliban call on US to honour withdrawal deal

Remaining 40pc PL target to be met by June-end: officials

ML-1 facing delay in absence of firm loan commitment

Transportation of coastal goods: FBR directs shipping vessels to install online tracking device

TI-P urges Senate chief to withdraw bill on RTI

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.