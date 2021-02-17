EU imports soyabean, rapeseed

PARIS: European Union soyabean imports in the 2020/21 season that started last July had reached 9.17 million tonnes by Feb. 14, data published by the European Commission showed on Monday.

That compared with 8.85 million tonnes cleared by the same week last season, the data showed.

Since Jan. 1, the European Commission’s data has covered the EU’s 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and former EU member Britain.

Soyameal imports so far in 2020/21 were at 10.79 million, tonnes against 11.59 million a year earlier, while palm oil imports were at 3.56 million tonnes compared with 3.50 million a year ago.