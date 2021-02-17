KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 184,893 tonnes of cargo comprising 109,887 tonnes of import cargo and 75,006 tonnes of export cargo including 5,884 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 109,887 tonnes comprised of 39,834 tonnes of containerised cargo; 17,863 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,103 tonnes of soyabean; 19,913 tonnes of wheat and 27,174 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo. The total export cargos of 75,006 tonnes comprised of 47,814 tonnes of containerised cargo; 25,192 tonnes of clinker and 2,000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 5,884 containers comprising of 2,286 containers import and 3,598 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 672 of 20’s and 794 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 13 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 722 of 20’s and 756 of 40’s loaded containers while 542 of 20’s and 411 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely APL Columbus, Teera Bhum, Tamina and Grandway Star carrying containers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were seven vessels viz. OOCL Guangzhou, Xin Yan Tian, Kota Nekad, Wan Hai-613, Hyundai Paramount, Dae Won and Asteris carrying containers, tanker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Dae Won and Asia Ruby-II carrying tanker and clinker respectively expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are three vessels viz. Ulanga, Korea Chemi and Estela Claire carrying containers, tanker and canola respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while seven more vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, AS Sicilia, Erving, Chemroad Wing, Golden Brilliant, Pure Vison and INCE Fortune carrying containers, tanker, chemical and wheat respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 118,735 tonnes comprising 74,845 tonnes of import cargo and 43,890 tonnes of export cargo including 4,299 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 74,845 tonnes includes 14,000 tonnes of mogas; 5,344 tonnes of coal; 11,655 tonnes of soyabean; 3,150 tonnes of palm oil; 2,700 tonnes of chemical; 205 tonnes of project cargo and 37,791 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 43,890 tonnes includes 43,890 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,299 containers comprising of 1,989 containers import and 2,310 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely Amoliani, BBC Volge and Tiger Harmony carrying containers, project cargo and chemical respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while three ships namely Maersk Bentonville, MSC America and Oriental Angel carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of nine ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, coal, soyabean, chemical, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as seven vessels viz. Josco Dezhou, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, Umm Bab, Ocean Rider, Genuine Venus and Corona carrying coal, soyabean, LNG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. MSC Pina, Josco Dezhou, Umm Bab and Ocean Rider carrying containers, coal LNG and palm kernel respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely MSC Pina carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday.

