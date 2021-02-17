Shujaat undergoes surgery successfully

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain was successfully operated upon by a team of Pakistani doctors on Tuesday. Shujaat who was facing Parkinson disease as well as difficulty in speaking was operated upon for two long hours by a team of Pakistani doctors headed by Prof. Anwaar A Khan and Prof Ghiasunnabi Tayyeb. The doctors have advised Shujaat complete bed rest for two weeks.

