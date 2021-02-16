ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ETO to collect tax on DC rate in 24 areas of Rawalpindi district

  • The general public and all the stakeholders have been asked to send their written proposals in this regard to the Excise and Taxation Officer within time period of one month.
APP 16 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: In accordance with the directives of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Punjab government, the Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi will impose tax on DC rate in 24 areas of the district from first July.

In a notification issued here Tuesday, the general public and all the stakeholders have been asked to send their written proposals in this regard to the Excise and Taxation Officer within time period of one month.

The tax jurisdictions include Karan from Qasmi Pack Ltd to Gul Road Adda Chana Srai, from Dina Nath Road Adda to Minha Farm Gate, from Chakwal Road Farm Floor Mill Suhawa to right of Madni Hotel, from Wings College Dhalmi Bridge Galiana Road Pir Phalai to Thakra Mor, from Thakra Pump Doltalah Road to PSO Pump, from Faizan Kamal CNG GT Road to Masa Kaswal, from Majeed Mor G T Road to Chakwal Mor Mandra, from Mubarak Hospital Kazan Road to Raja Market Bank Alfalah Bewal, Mandra Chakwal Mor to Punjab Patroling Check Post, fro Total Petrol Pump GT Road Rawat to Galaxy Hotel, from Rajpoot Poultry Kalar Syedan Road to Shell Gas Station, from Magray Backery Kahuta Road to GG Primary School Kahuta, from Ghausia Plaza Lane 5 Chari Road to left of Chappar Pul Mohra, Chakri Road south of Rest Area of Motorway, from Chattar Bridge Kashmir Highway to White House Chana Mor Murree, from Kashmir Bazar Bhurban Bridal Road to PC Hotel, from Al-Rehman Mosque Expressway Road to Phulgran Toll Plaza, from Gloria Restaurant Expressway to Patriata Chairlift, from Usmania Madrassa Ayubia Road to Ban Road, Suzu Park Suzu Park Road to Abbasi Mohallah Expressway Murree, from PC Bhurban Chowk to KPK limits, from Usmania Madrassa Ayubia Road to Barian Bazar, from Kaisri Bridge Muzaffarabad NHA Road to Service Shoes Kashmir Road and Chakri Road Imam Bargah Motorway Chakri to Chakri Rest Area left of Motorway.

Tax Rawalpindi district

ETO to collect tax on DC rate in 24 areas of Rawalpindi district

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters