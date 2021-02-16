Foreigners' share of Russia's OFZ bonds falls further in January

MOSCOW: The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds slipped again by the end of January to 22.7%, the central bank said on Tuesday.

This share had stood at 23.3% as of Jan. 1, the central bank's data previously showed, slipping gradually as Russia stepped up its bond offerings to plug budget holes.

Non-residents increased their holdings of Russian Eurobonds to 50.0%, up 0.01 percent point from December, and were the main buyers on the Russian stock market in the first month of 2021, the central bank said.