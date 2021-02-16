ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

'Brawl Stars' unable to fight off sales decline for Tencent's Supercell

  • Well over a half of marketing costs come from investing in the gamer community.
  • Supercell's games are free to download and the company makes its money from in-game purchases.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

HELSINKI: Finland's biggest video game maker Supercell reported a 7% drop in annual sales on Tuesday, squeezed by intense competition even as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed people indoors and boosted the broader gaming sector.

Supercell, majority owned by China's Tencent Holdings and known for titles such as "Clash of Clans", said that "Brawl Stars", published in 2017 and the newest of its existing games, crossed the 1 billion euro mark in gross revenue early this year.

The company said overall user numbers rose year on year but increased marketing costs and the way Supercell books sales and expenses separately meant the benefit was not reflected in the annual financial statement.

"Well over a half of marketing costs come from investing in the gamer community," Chief Executive Officer Ilkka Paananen said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the extent of its marketing spending.

Global video game revenue is estimated to have surged 20% to $179.7 billion in 2020, according to IDC data, making the sector a bigger moneymaker than the global movie industry.

Supercell and rival mobile game maker Rovio, of "Angry Birds" fame, have struggled to generate revenue growth in the face of increasing competition from console games.

Supercell's games are free to download and the company makes its money from in-game purchases

Last year's annual revenue fell to 1.3 billion euros, down from almost 1.4 billion euros the previous year, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 21% to 407 million euros.

In the past two years Supercell has released and discontinued two games and now has five actively supported games.

tencent Finland's biggest video game maker video game maker Supercell Brawl Stars

'Brawl Stars' unable to fight off sales decline for Tencent's Supercell

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters