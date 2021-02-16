ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
PSEB achieves Level 4 in E-Office Implementation

  • Developed by National Information Technology Board (NITB), the E-Office suite is the automation of core businesses of the government.
Ali Ahmed 16 Feb 2021

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), has achieved Level 4 in E-Office Implementation.

Pakistan Software Export Board, an entity of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication that is responsible to enhance exports of Pakistan’s IT Industry.

Developed by National Information Technology Board (NITB), the E-Office suite is the automation of core businesses of the government. E-Office is a digital workplace solution that replaces the existing method of manual handling of files and documents with an efficient electronic system.

The system automates routine tasks while ensuring security and confidentiality of data.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui lauded the achievement of E-Office in Pakistan Software Export Board. He said implementation of E-office in Government offices is a major step in ensuring efficiency and transparency as it eliminates the time-consuming physical movement of file from one office to another.

E-Office is a step forward into an era of paperless administration in the government offices. According to National Information Technology Board, the implementation of E-office in various government departments has resulted in an estimated saving of Rs300 million in stationary alone, in addition to 80 percent saving in time and a consummate increase in efficiency.

MD PSEB Osman Nasir said that all possible steps are being undertaken to facilitate Pakistan’s IT Industry and it is being restructured on the modern lines in order to lead next phase of Pakistan’s IT Industry growth.

