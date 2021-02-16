World
Brazil reports 528 new COVID-19 deaths, close to 10mn cases
- Brazil has suffered nearly 9.9 million cases and close to 240,000 deaths since the outbreak began, ministry data shows.
16 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil recorded 528 new COVID-19 deaths and 32,197 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
