World
Thailand reports 72 new coronavirus cases
- Thailand has recorded 82 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
16 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday reported 72 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,786.
No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 82 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
