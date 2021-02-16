ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
ASL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
BYCO 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
DGKC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (2.58%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFBL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.4%)
FFL 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 87.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.44%)
JSCL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.98%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 48.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.52%)
PPL 93.55 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.29%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TRG 124.92 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.14%)
UNITY 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.9%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,040 Increased By ▲ 63.61 (1.28%)
BR30 25,802 Increased By ▲ 283.65 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,845 Increased By ▲ 469.53 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,600 Increased By ▲ 253.27 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Strong 6.2-magnitude quake rocks Vanuatu capital: USGS

  • "Wow, haven't felt one like that in years. My heart's still in my mouth," local journalist Dan McGarry posted on Twitter, "very large lateral movement".
AFP 16 Feb 2021

PORT VILA: A strong earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking and the US Geological Survey measuring a shallow 6.2-magnitude quake just off the coast.

"Wow, haven't felt one like that in years. My heart's still in my mouth," local journalist Dan McGarry posted on Twitter, "very large lateral movement".

Authorities said the quake occurred 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the city at a depth of just 10 kilometres (six miles). According to the Pacific warning centre, there was no immediate tsunami threat.

earthquake Twitter magnitude 6.8 quake hit plant Port Vila McGarry

Strong 6.2-magnitude quake rocks Vanuatu capital: USGS

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters