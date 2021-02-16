FST likely to get plot for new camp office

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government is likely to allot over 400 square yards of land adjacent to Federal Service Tribunal (FST), Karachi, for construction of new FST camp office, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Federal Services Tribunal (FST) has been constituted under article 212 of Constitution and the Federal Service Tribunal Act, 1973 to adjudicate upon matters relating to the terms and conditions of civil servants. The primary objective of establishment of tribunal is to provide independent and autonomous forum for adjudication of disputes relating to the conditions of service of the persons in the service of Pakistan. The tribunal’s headquarter is located in Islamabad and it has two camp offices in Lahore and Karachi.

With the promulgation of the Federal Service Tribunal (Amendment) Act 2014, the mandate of the tribunal increased manifold with the induction of review and execution jurisdiction equivalent to that of the High Court. The camp office in Karachi is located in the Barrack 64 of Pakistan Secretariat, Saddar, Karachi. The space allocated to the tribunal is not sufficient to cater for its requirements. The litigants, lawyers and judges are facing immense difficulties in processing their cases at Karachi.

The FST identified a piece of land measuring 2000 Sq. Yards adjacent to Barrack 64 in Pakistan Secretariat premises, Karachi, which is presently being used to park salvaged vehicles of Excise and Taxation Department, Government of Sindh. The FST requested the Ministry of Law and Justice for allotment/allocation of the plot at the site. Subsequently, Ministry of Law and Justice submitted a summary for approval of the Prime Minister through Ministry of Housing and Works, for allotment of that plot to FST.

On January 14, 2020, Ministry of Housing and Works suggested that as per the policy of the present Government, optimum use of government land may be ensured in all projects. They also suggested that a plot measuring 400.44 Sq.Yds adjacent to existing FST Building (measuring 368 Sq. Yds) may be allotted to FST. It further suggested that building with vertical optimum limits on integrated plots (400.44 + 368= 768.44 Sq. Yds) may be constructed and the other plot measuring 1595.44 Sq. Yds may be retained for any other official purpose in future.

The Prime Minister’s Office solicited views on the proposal of M/o Housing and Works. The Ministry of Law and Justice consulted the FST, which noted that there has been a proposal to restructure the FST through amendments in the Service Tribunals Act, 1973. The proposed amendments would expand the tribunal’s jurisdiction original and appellate, allowing tribunal to entertain routine service appeals under its original jurisdiction; and judgments and orders passed by the tribunal would be challengeable in the appellate jurisdiction. Moreover, in the wake of the proposed amendments, the employees of corporations and autonomous bodies would have the right to appeal before the tribunal which would enhance the number of appeals manifold. In order to cope with the additional work, FST intends to enhance its present human resource strength in Karachi from 25 to 76. The FST, therefore, requires 2,364.54 Sq. Yds space in Karachi for court rooms, Chambers for Chairman and members, waiting rooms, bar rooms for litigants and lawyers, parking space and other accompanying offices. In line with the requirements of FST, views on the proposal of M/o Housing and Works were submitted to Prime Minister’s office which directed that since the land is the property of the Federal Government as per Notification No. 7l6(K)/62, of June 6, 1962, therefore, the Law and Justice Division should place the summary for the purpose before the federal cabinet, Incorporating the views/proposal of Housing and Works Division. In order to submit a consensual proposal to the Cabinet, this Ministry requested the M/o Housing and Works to reconsider its earlier opinion in light of the requirements of the FST. In its response, M/o Housing and Works maintained its earlier opinion and suggested that a plot measuring 400.44 Sq.Yds adjacent to existing FST Building (measuring 368 Sq. Yds) may be allotted to FST subject to applicable payments. It was further suggested that building with vertical optimum limits on integrated plots (400.44 + 368= 768.44 Sq. Yds) may be constructed. FST has now agreed to the proposal of M/o Housing and Works for allotment of plot measuring 400.44 Sq.Yds adjacent to existing FST Building (measuring 368 Sq. Yds) for construction of Karachi Bench building on integrated plot measuring 768.44 Sq. Yds up to maximum vertical limits.

After explaining the entire history, Ministry of Law and Justice has proposed that land measuring 400.44 Sq. Yds adjacent to existing FST Building may be allotted/allocated to Ministry of Law and Justice for construction of new building of FST, camp office at Karachi.

