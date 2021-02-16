ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Naval Chief meets foreign military delegates

16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: During the ongoing Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was called on by Southern Fleet Commander of Iran Commodore Arya Shafaqat, Director of Naval Operations Centre Iraq Brigadier Wael Abdul Mohsin Shayyin, Deputy Hydrographer of Nigerian Navy, Commodore Sunday Daniel and Area Commander of Palestinian Navy, Commodore Hazem S N Abu Hannoud in separate meetings.

Matters of defence collaborations and maritime security were discussed during the interactions. The Naval Chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 21 to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security while highlighting Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and regular engagements with other countries.

The visiting dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 21.

Besides, the three-days International Maritime Conference (IMC-21) organized on the theme of ‘Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region’ by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy has culminated at Karachi.—PR

NIMA Aman 21 RMSP Hazem S N Abu Hannoud

