Germany's Scholz lauds Draghi-led government as ‘very good sign’

Reuters 15 Feb 2021

BERLIN: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday lauded Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi as a "true European" with expertise in fiscal policy, adding he was confident Rome would quickly present a reform package to unleash European recovery funds.

"In Italy, again, a pro-European government has been formed. That's a very, very good sign," Scholz told reporters ahead of a virtual meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"Mario Draghi stands for a very smart policy, he is very experienced in fiscal policy. He is well connected internationally and he is a true European," Scholz added.

Draghi, a former head of the European Central Bank, was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday to lead a unity government that has to steer Italy out of the coronavirus crisis and an economic slump.

Germany's Scholz lauds Draghi-led government as ‘very good sign’

