PM directs economic team to suggest out-of-box solutions for reducing burden of indirect taxes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the government’s economic team to suggest out-of-box solutions for reducing the burden of indirect taxes, on one hand, and also to ensure balance between the state revenue and expenditure, on the other.

He also directed the finance minister to minutely look into wheat procurement process and various administrative costs that were contributing towards raising the price of wheat.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here on the steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, advisors, special assistants to the PM (SAPMs) and senior government officials, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh told the prime minister that a comprehensive and efficient plan was being prepared for wheat procurement and rationalization of administrative costs involved in the process.

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood briefed the prime minister about duty structure on imported edible oil and pulses etc. He also presented a comparative analysis with other regional countries.

The prime minister said his foremost priority was to provide maximum relief to the poor segments of society.

Every effort should be made to lessen the burden of indirect taxes and provide relief to the people, he added.

Discussing wheat and flour prices, the prime minister directed that every single penny, being spent on unnecessary administrative expenditures, must be saved.