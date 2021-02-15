French Finance Minister: talks ongoing with EU over possible further aid for Air France

PARIS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that talks between France and the European Union (EU) were continuing regarding further state aid for Air France, one of many airlines around the world hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Le Maire also told reporters at a briefing that he wanted any future remedies for Air France to be of a sustainable nature for the airline.

Earlier this month, Air France and its pilot unions had protested against EU demands that the airline give up takeoff and landing slots at its Paris base in return for government aid.

Brussels wants the French airline, part of the Air France KLM group, to cede 24 Orly airport slots as a condition for approval of a state-backed recapitalisation, reported French paper La Tribune this month.