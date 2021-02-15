ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Renesas to resume chip production at quake hit plant on Tuesday

  • The 7.3 magnitude tremor off Japan's northeast coast caused strong shaking at the Naka factory in Ibaraki prefecture, which has the company's only cutting-edge 300-millimeter fabrication line.
  • The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that aftershocks from the latest quake could last for several days.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Renesas Electronics, a key supplier of automotive semiconductors, said it will restart production at its advanced chip plant in northeast Japan after a quake on Saturday cut power to the facility and shut it down.

A resumption of full output will, however, take a week, which could delay some shipments at a time when customers, particularly carmakers, are struggling with a global chip shortage.

"We will do what we can to ensure there is no disruption to supplies," a Renesas spokeswoman said.

The 7.3 magnitude tremor off Japan's northeast coast caused strong shaking at the Naka factory in Ibaraki prefecture, which has the company's only cutting-edge 300-millimeter fabrication line.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that aftershocks from the latest quake could last for several days.

In 2011, a deadly magnitude 9 quake shut the plant for three months. After that temblor, which killed 20,000 people and destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant, Renesas spent four years and around 200 million yen ($1.90 million) reinforcing its factories with shock absorbing dampers. It also increased stockpiles off fragile glass components to minimize stoppages.

The measures have made Renesas better prepared for earthquakes, a spokeswoman and in 2016 allowed the company to bring a plant in Kyushu back on line within a week after a major quake there.

