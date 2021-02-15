ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
SMIU celebrates 100 years of radio

APP 15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) organized a seminar titled ‘Significance and Role of Radio Stations in Pakistan’ to celebrate 100 years of commercial radio.

Speaking on the occasion, prominent broadcaster and former regional director of Radio Pakistan Naseer Mirza said that radio has played a very pivotal role in supporting and preservation of local languages. “The radio [Pakistan] has safeguarded folk music, singers and local instruments,” he added.

Mirza was of the views that the radio was the strong medium of communication in far flung areas of the country. He said that in the cities, various media sources remained active to keep the general public updated but, he added, the radio was still a favorite medium for villagers.

While sharing historical aspects and contribution of radio in political arena and social change, the well-known journalists Wusat Ullah Khan said that the radio has remarkably changed the world. “In past the voice of kings was not accessible to the masses,” he said. “The radio prominently reduced this gap first time,” he explained.

