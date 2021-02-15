ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 138.75 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (5.19%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.12%)
PAEL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 91.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.59%)
PRL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
TRG 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.29%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 36 (0.73%)
BR30 25,426 Increased By ▲ 171.97 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,296 Increased By ▲ 487.69 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,315 Increased By ▲ 210.93 (1.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Efforts on to curb cyber crimes against children’

APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Commissioner for Children and Transgender Syeda Waqar-un-Nisa Hashmi has said that concerted efforts were being made to curb cyber crimes against children by addressing systemic issues through short, medium and long term measures.

She told APP that the Wafaqi Mohtasib had formed a high-level task force, which was meeting almost every week to evolve a holistic plan of action to curb cyber crimes against children in the country.

Viqar un Nisa, who is also the task force convener, said so far the forum met three times in almost month time, whereas it finalized its Terms of Reference (ToRs) in its maiden meeting that held at the last month.

She said the decision regarding formation of two sub committees was taken in its second meeting. It was meant to take specific actions for effectively curbing the growing cyber crime against children in the country, she added.

To a query, she said the participants of task were briefed on the laws dealing with cyber crimes against children during the recent held meeting.

She said the task force was formed after realizing bottlenecks in the contemporary system. It included officials from the Law Enforcement Agencies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, a psychologist with expertise in the relevant field and parliamentarians, she added.

She said the task force’s ToRs focused on identifying practical challenges to prevent dissemination of pornographic material, reviewing cyber crime laws, enhancing coordination among the LEAs, establishing cyber crime cells in police stations and constituting thematic sub-committees for the purpose.

transgender cyber crimes Syeda Waqar un Nisa Hashmi

‘Efforts on to curb cyber crimes against children’

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.