ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.33%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
DGKC 139.05 Increased By ▲ 7.15 (5.42%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.37%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.81%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
POWER 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.51%)
PPL 91.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.59%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
UNITY 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 36 (0.73%)
BR30 25,426 Increased By ▲ 171.97 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,296 Increased By ▲ 487.69 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,315 Increased By ▲ 210.93 (1.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Myanmar troops fire on protesters in signs of feared crackdown

AFP 15 Feb 2021

YANGON: Myanmar security forces fired on a protest and arrested journalists in the country’s north on Sunday as reports of troop movements suggested an impending crackdown on demonstrations against a recent military coup.

The junta has recently escalated efforts to quell a burgeoning civil disobedience campaign demanding a return of the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Soldiers fired tear gas then shot at a crowd who gathered in Myitkyina to stop a rumoured shutdown of the northern city’s electricity grid. A journalist at the scene said it was unclear how many had been injured in the incident. “We don’t know if police had used rubber bullets or live rounds,” the reporter added. Police later arrested at least five journalists reporting from the scene, according to a media outlet based in the city. Armoured vehicles were briefly seen on the streets of commercial hub Yangon late in the afternoon, and social media footage has since shown other troop deployments.

A joint statement from the US, British and European Union ambassadors urged security forces not to harm civilians. “We call on security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators, who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government,” said a statement signed by the European Union and Britain. The US embassy advised American citizens to shelter in place and warned of another potential nationwide internet blackout. “There are indications of military movements in Yangon and the possibility of telecommunications interruptions overnight,” the mission’s consular section said in a statement.

National uproar

Much of the country has been in uproar since soldiers detained Aung San Suu Kyi and her top political allies, ending a decade-old fledgling democracy after generations of junta rule. The Nobel laureate, who spent years under house arrest under an earlier dictatorship, has not been seen in public since she was detained on February 1 alongside top aides.

Security forces have arrested some people joining a civil disobedience movement that has seen huge crowds throng big urban centres and isolated frontier villages alike. At least 400 people have been detained since the coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group said. But fear of arrest did not deter big crowds from returning to streets around the country for a ninth straight day of street protests on Sunday. In the southern city of Dawei, seven police officers broke ranks to join anti-coup protesters, mirroring local media reports of isolated defections from the force in recent days. Parts of the country had in recent days formed neighbourhood watch brigades to monitor their communities overnight — in defiance of a junta curfew — and to prevent the arrests of residents joining the civil disobedience movement.

“We don’t trust anyone at this time, especially those with uniforms,” said Myo Ko Ko, a member of a street patrol in Yangon. Near the city’s central train station, residents rolled tree trunks onto a road to block police vehicles and escorted away officers who were attempting to return striking railway employees to work.

The country’s new military leadership has so far been unmoved by a torrent of international condemnation. An emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council on Friday called for the new regime to release all “arbitrarily detained” people and for the military to hand power back to Suu Kyi’s administration.

The junta insists it took power lawfully and has instructed journalists in the country not to refer to itself as a government that took power in a coup. It also instructed reporters in Myanmar “not to write to cause public unrest” while reporting events in the country.

protesters Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar troops arrested journalists

Myanmar troops fire on protesters in signs of feared crackdown

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.