AMAN-21: Gen Nadeem witnesses maritime counter terrorism demo

ISLAMABAD: General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, witnessed conduct of Maritime Counter Terrorism demonstration as part of Naval Exercise AMAN-21.

More than 40 countries are participating with ships, aircraft, special operations forces / maritime teams and observers in 7th edition of exercise being held in Pakistan (North Arabian Sea) from 11 to 16 February 2021, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted on Sunday.

AMAN is a major multinational exercise, organised by Pakistan Navy, every two years since 2007 aimed at practicing operational drills and manoeuvres countering non-traditional threats and improving upon joint operations at sea through effective Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) with focus on enhancing operational skills and interoperability in a diverse maritime environment, the tweet said.

“The CJCSC lauded the professionalism of participants appreciated efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational exercise in a befitting manner. CJCSC said the exercise would promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability, and a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain CJCSC also emphasised that Pakistan is demonstrating its commitment to forge peaceful coexistence and shared global cooperation. AMAN 2021 successfully exhibits efforts made by Pakistan in line with our vision for regional peace and stability, CJCSC concluded,” the DG ISPR tweeted.

Chairman JCSC also witnessed International Band Display by navies from different countries. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.

